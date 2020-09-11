Thirty-eight Falcons to wear decal of victim of social injustice or phrase

“Coming from the inner city of Buffalo, I watched people get brutalized by the police regularly. Me and Dennis (Ballie) played little league football together and against each other. Ballie found himself in unfortunate situations trying to make money that landed him in jail. He called home after his family hadn’t heard from him and was once again beaten by the cops in prison. His family tried to gain media attention by letting the public know, but they didn’t recognize his story. A couple of years later he was found murdered in his prison cell. No inmate was found guilty of the crime. I want to represent his family.”

In addition to wearing the helmet decals, the team will make former politician John Lewis an honorary captain.

“My first role is listening and then supporting,” said Quinn, who marched in the Buckhead for Black Lives Matter march this summer. “So, for the players knowing that I have their back, not just listening and supporting, but demonstrating that support is such a big piece of it.”

Here is the complete list:

Ricardo Allen: Stop Hate

Allen Bailey: Ahmaud Arbery

Christian Blake: Trayvon Martin

John Cominsky: It Takes All of Us

Marlon Davidson: Black Lives Matter

Darqueze Dennard: Black Lives Matter

Russell Gage: It Takes All of Us

Jaden Graham: Stop Hate

Todd Gurley: Black Lives Matter

Charles Harris: It Takes All of Us

Josh Harris: Stop Hate

Jaylinn Hawkins: Breonna Taylor

Matt Hennessey: Black Lives Matter

Brian Hill: End Racism

Sterling Hofrichter: Stop Hate

Grady Jarrett: Breonna Taylor

Julio Jones: Aiyana Stanley-Jones

Younghoe Koo: Stop Hate

Chris Lindstrom: Stop Hate

Alex Mack: It Takes All of Us

Justin McCray: Black Lives Matter

Kaleb McGary: Stop Hate

Steven Means: Dennis “Ballie” Browning Jr.

Keanu Neal: It Takes All of Us

Sharrod Neasman: Breonna Taylor

Isaiah Oliver: Ahmaud Arbery

Qadree Ollison: Black Lives Matter

Foye Oluokon: It Takes All of Us

LaRoy Reynolds: Joshua Johnson

Calvin Ridley: Black Lives Matter

Matt Ryan: It Takes All of Us

Ito Smith: Alton Sterling

Keith Smith: Black Lives Matter

A.J. Terrell: Black Lives Matter

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner: End Racism

Mykal Walker: It Takes All of Us

Blidi Wreh-Wilson: Breonna Taylor

Olemide Zaccheaus: It Takes All of Us