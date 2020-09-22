Dan Quinn: ‘No changes’ among coaches on Falcons defense

Falcons coach Dan Quinn, in the wake of the historic collapse and 40-39 loss to Dallas on Sunday, doesn’t plan to make any changes to the defense side in terms of play-calling or in-game decisions.
“No,” Quinn said. “No changes. I’m involved in all of the defensive calls and all of the preparation as well.”
The Falcons (0-2) are set to play the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons blew a 20-0 lead against the Cowboys. They also were ahead 29-10 at halftime and by 15 points with 4:45 to play. The defense gave up 30 points in the second half and couldn’t slow the Cowboys enough to hold onto victory.
The defense’s collapse and the onside “hands” team failure to dive on the ball contributed mightily to the 40-39 loss to Dallas in Arlington, Texas. Dallas never lead until the final play.
The Falcons became the first team since 1933 to lose a game after scoring 39 points and not committing a turnover, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The mark is now, 440-1. Turnovers first started being recorded in 1933.
Last season, Quinn switched receivers coach Raheem Morris to the defense with eight games to play, and the unit made a dramatic turnaround. Morris, a former head coach with Tampa Bay, was named the defensive coordinator this season.
However, the Falcons have a unique play-calling arrangement with linebacker coach Jeff Ulbrich calling the plays on first and second downs and Morris calling third downs. Perhaps, the Falcons need to consolidate the play-calling into one person.
The Falcons are off to horrendous start on defense after giving up 570 total yards and 33 first downs to Dallas. The defense is ranked last (32nd of 32) in points allowed (39.5 per game), 31st in yards allowed (476.5) and 31st in passing yards (372 yards).
“Well, I didn’t say it’s going to remain as it is from our performance, but in terms of the process that we go through I have a lot of confidence in the staff,” Quinn said. “I have a lot of confidence in the players that we will get the performances that we are looking for.”
