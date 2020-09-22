Dan Quinn: ‘No changes’ among coaches on Falcons defense

The Falcons became the first team since 1933 to lose a game after scoring 39 points and not committing a turnover, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The mark is now, 440-1. Turnovers first started being recorded in 1933.

Last season, Quinn switched receivers coach Raheem Morris to the defense with eight games to play, and the unit made a dramatic turnaround. Morris, a former head coach with Tampa Bay, was named the defensive coordinator this season.

However, the Falcons have a unique play-calling arrangement with linebacker coach Jeff Ulbrich calling the plays on first and second downs and Morris calling third downs. Perhaps, the Falcons need to consolidate the play-calling into one person.

The Falcons are off to horrendous start on defense after giving up 570 total yards and 33 first downs to Dallas. The defense is ranked last (32nd of 32) in points allowed (39.5 per game), 31st in yards allowed (476.5) and 31st in passing yards (372 yards).

“Well, I didn’t say it’s going to remain as it is from our performance, but in terms of the process that we go through I have a lot of confidence in the staff,” Quinn said. “I have a lot of confidence in the players that we will get the performances that we are looking for.”

