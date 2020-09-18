QB corner: Q&A with Matt Ryan

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Cowboys, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:
Q: What do you respects about Dak Prescott’s game?
A: “His toughness. I think week-in and week-out he’s asked to do a lot, whether it’s stand in the pocket and throw, he’s on the move quite a bit, running the football, and he shows up.”
Q: What did you see from Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith?
A: “I thought he played well last week and got better as the game went on. Looked like he was knocking off a little bit of that rust. I thought he played really well in the second half. Played against him before. I know just how great of a player he is and how disruptive he can be.”
Q: How will the Cowboys absorb the blow of losing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch?
A: “I think they will have somebody else step up. That’s part of it in this league. Every week, every team is dealing with something… they certainly have more than enough talent on that side of the ball to be disruptive. So, we’ve got to be on top of our plan and play really well on Sunday to give ourselves a chance to be successful.”
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com