QB corner: Pittsburgh’s defense impresses Falcons’ Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Steelers, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On Pittsburgh’s defense: “Well, first and foremost, (it) starts off with Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. And then you look in the back end, Minkah Fitzpatrick is playing at a high level. Week in and week out, we talked about, it’s always gonna be a challenge. But this will be fun.”

On his approach after the snap during games: “I’m pretty, pretty zoned. I don’t really hear things. I just kind of play, and I’m very, very big on trusting my instincts and kind of feeling the game. I don’t really like to think out there because more times than not, when I’m thinking, it’s not going to be good.”

On the season: “It’s just the consistency I think has hurt us. And is has really cost us a few of these games. And with that being said, I do believe it’s building a foundation, not only for this season, but for the future, and guys should believe in that and trust.”

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

