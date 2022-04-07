Q&A: New Falcons running back Damien Williams

New Falcons running back Damien Williams recently chatted with the local media.
Here are some questions with Williams:
Q: What led to his decision to sign with the Falcons?
A: “Honestly, going on my visit and honestly them being the first one to call that, for me, personally shows the interest that somebody wants you right now. Going up there meeting with the GM and the head man and knowing that my old running back coach is there as well. It just jelled from there as far as personality-wise.”
Q: What did they say his role might be?
A: “Honestly, there was no role to be spoke of. At the end of the day, I know what my role has always been. Just coming into somebody’s organization and help them get to a championship.”
Q: What was it like winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs?
A: “It felt great. It felt good. But that’s in the past. I’m on to bigger and better (things) with the Atlanta Falcons.”
Q: What’s his impression of the rebuilding Falcons?
A: “Excited for the change. What’s better than change? I feel like it’s exciting. You don’t know what is going to happen. All I know is (with) me being who I am and what I can bring to the team as far as ... whatever you want to call it as a rebuild or whatnot. I’m just excited to get there and see what happens.”
Q: Have you ever spent any time in Atlanta, like what are your impressions of the city and how excited are you to get here?
A: “I’m excited. I have a lot of family in Atlanta. I know the area. It’s really exciting to start my journey.”
Q: How tough was it opting out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic?
A: “It was not tough at all. I had my reasoning. It was for my mom to be there for her and take care of her. Now I’m back. … She (was) diagnosed with cancer. (I) took off and took care of her.”
Q: How is your mother doing now?
A: “She’s doing great. She’s doing a lot better. But as far as, you know, sitting out, like I said, it wasn’t a hard decision for me at all. Just because I knew that I was doing it for my mom and my family, but at the end of the day, it’s something I’ve been doing for years now. ... Obviously, I missed it a lot. But like I said, I went through that. Now I’m back. Ready to keep it going.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author