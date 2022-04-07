Q&A: New Falcons running back Damien Williams

A: “Honestly, there was no role to be spoke of. At the end of the day, I know what my role has always been. Just coming into somebody’s organization and help them get to a championship.”

Q: What was it like winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs?

A: “It felt great. It felt good. But that’s in the past. I’m on to bigger and better (things) with the Atlanta Falcons.”

Q: What’s his impression of the rebuilding Falcons?

A: “Excited for the change. What’s better than change? I feel like it’s exciting. You don’t know what is going to happen. All I know is (with) me being who I am and what I can bring to the team as far as ... whatever you want to call it as a rebuild or whatnot. I’m just excited to get there and see what happens.”

Q: Have you ever spent any time in Atlanta, like what are your impressions of the city and how excited are you to get here?

A: “I’m excited. I have a lot of family in Atlanta. I know the area. It’s really exciting to start my journey.”

Q: How tough was it opting out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic?

A: “It was not tough at all. I had my reasoning. It was for my mom to be there for her and take care of her. Now I’m back. … She (was) diagnosed with cancer. (I) took off and took care of her.”

Q: How is your mother doing now?

A: “She’s doing great. She’s doing a lot better. But as far as, you know, sitting out, like I said, it wasn’t a hard decision for me at all. Just because I knew that I was doing it for my mom and my family, but at the end of the day, it’s something I’ve been doing for years now. ... Obviously, I missed it a lot. But like I said, I went through that. Now I’m back. Ready to keep it going.”

