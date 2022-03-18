Falcons add running back Damien Williams

Veteran running back Damien Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons, according to his agent.
Williams, who is 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, played last season with the Bears after opting out of the 2020 season. He mostly has been a backup in the NFL over 97 games and 15 starts.
He has played with the Dolphins (2014-17), Chiefs (2018-19) and Bears (2021). He has rushed for 1,395 yards and 14 touchdowns and has caught 154 passes for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He rushed 17 times for 104 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown run, to help the Chiefs defeat the 49ers in the Super Bowl in February 2020.
Williams was undrafted out of Oklahoma.
After losing linebacker Foye Oluokun (Jaguars), wide receiver Russell Gage (Bucs) and long snapper Josh Harris (Chargers, the Falcons signed offensive linemen Colby Gossett and Elijah Wilkinson, defensive tackle Anthony Rush and cornerback Teez Tabor on Thursday.
Also, cornerback Casey Hayward, who’s from Perry and played at Vanderbilt, agreed to a two-year contract with the Falcons.
Hayward, 32, was a second-round pick (62nd overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played four seasons with the Packers, five with the Chargers and one with the Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2017.
Hayward has played in 146 games and made 112 starts. He has 24 career interceptions.
Hayward, who’s 5-11 and 192 pounds, will be a candidate to start at right cornerback for the Falcons. Last season’s starter, Fabian Moreau, became a free agent Wednesday.
