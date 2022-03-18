Falcons add running back Damien Williams

After losing linebacker Foye Oluokun (Jaguars), wide receiver Russell Gage (Bucs) and long snapper Josh Harris (Chargers, the Falcons signed offensive linemen Colby Gossett and Elijah Wilkinson, defensive tackle Anthony Rush and cornerback Teez Tabor on Thursday.

Also, cornerback Casey Hayward, who’s from Perry and played at Vanderbilt, agreed to a two-year contract with the Falcons.

Hayward, 32, was a second-round pick (62nd overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He played four seasons with the Packers, five with the Chargers and one with the Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2017.

Hayward has played in 146 games and made 112 starts. He has 24 career interceptions.

Hayward, who’s 5-11 and 192 pounds, will be a candidate to start at right cornerback for the Falcons. Last season’s starter, Fabian Moreau, became a free agent Wednesday.