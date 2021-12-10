Panthers’ Cam Newton: ‘I am focused all on Atlanta’

(On what new OC Jeff Nixon brings to the offense) “He has an adequate a resume. Obviously being a signal collar to some capacity. So, I mean, this is the NFL. It’s a production based league. I know, he wouldn’t have this opportunity, if he did not know what he was doing. So, it’s just our job as players to go out and execute the best of our ability. And, you know, just to trust the plan. And I am a firm believer that, you know, harmony is the key, and doing our job and holding up our end of the bargain is going to be the main thing….. It doesn’t matter (if you have) the play calling in the world, the best plays in the world, it still doesn’t affect the things that we get can control. The penalties. And that’s what it’s going to come down to, focus. Each and every play. Not shooting ourselves in the foot. Staying on schedule and pace as an offense. Just playing (football) as a collective group in all three phases.”

(On the challenge of switching play callers in the middle of the season) “This is the NFL. It’s a production based league. Get the job done, and everything will be good.”

(On what he hasn’t been able to execute) “Just winning.”

(On what he’s focusing on to play better) “Just play better. I mean, it’s a very broad question, and I’m giving you a broad answer. Just play better, you know, turning the ball over, protecting the football, no self inflicted (wounds), you know, getting in and out of the huddle as best as possible. So, you get all of the indicators. And that’s pretty much it. So, I mean, that’s from where I sit. My vantage point of the game. And I have full faith that the other 10 guys that will be out there will do the same thing.”

(On being a Black QB, who broke some barriers in the league, is he elated to see Jeff Nixon get the opportunity to call plays) “Oh, yes, it’s a great feel good story. But once again, this is the NFL, this is a production based business. I don’t even need to say anything else other than that. Am I excited for the opportunity? Yes. Am I also disappointed about the opportunity that you know, obviously, you know, Joe (Brady) who was here prior to absolutely because do I think I had something to do with it? The competitor in me absolutely, yes. Because truth of the matter is you don’t lose your job because of success. But where I’m at now is doing what I can control to make sure that I have a the job, too. That’s just being honest.”

(On if he felt responsible for Brady’s firing) “I mean right now, it’s not the time and a place to have this type of conversation being that the bigger fish in the pond is the Atlanta Falcons. And you know, that’s where my head’s at right now.”

(On if he recalled meeting Jeff Nixon at the combine) “All I focus right now is on the Atlanta Falcons. All of these stories are cool and all, but controlling what I can control about the important things is producing on Sunday. Truth be told.”

(On the rocky start of his return to the Panthers) “There’s no, there’s no perfect scenario, you know, in life, let alone this league. So, I knew what I was getting into day one. We just have to put a better brand of football out there. Offensively, personally. And the last time we had an opportunity to do that. I didn’t personally do that and I take responsibility. But as someone once told me playing a divisional game, it counts for two. So, this is a must, must win for us for more reasons than one. This is not desperation, football, by no means. This is playing the game that, you know, we feel that we have to compete early. We have to strike early, because it’s more or less about respect than than anything else. You’ve got a lot of competitors in that locker room. That’s ready to rock and roll on Sunday.”

(On how he doesn’t want to hear about the playoffs) “Can we please stop mentioning that word? I’m trying to get a win here? I’m 0-2 alright. I’ll be lying to somebody if I was talking about playoff football, right. The important thing for me is and no disrespect to question is just like, yeah, we know what the grand scheme of things is. But the reality is, like I’m 0-2. The feel good story of Cam coming back and I said this, then and I’m going to say now, this ain’t no Cinderella (story). I’m here to win football games. Alright, so out of feel good stories about how we met and this, that and the third ….Who got cut. Who got released. I here to win. And when we win, everybody else gets promotions. When you don’t, a lot of people don’t get cut along the way. So that’s just the harsh reality of the league that we play in. But I’m not telling you (anything) that you don’t know I just want the message of this to be I am focused all on Atlanta.”

(On what he thinks of the Heisman list and where does he keep his Heisman trophy now) “It’s where where it needs to be. We’ve got a lot of viewers watching this right now. From past situations, I realized that a lot of people put themselves in situations because they talked too much. A wise man once told me even a fish would have been alive If he would have kept his mouth shut.”

Caption A look at Cam Newton's season. Credit: ArLuther Lee Caption A look at Cam Newton's season. Credit: ArLuther Lee Credit: ArLuther Lee

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Final Five games

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9