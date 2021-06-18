ajc logo
Panthers’ Brown to hold free youth camp

The Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown runs during a training camp session at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24, 2020. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS)
The Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown runs during a training camp session at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24, 2020. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS)

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick will be host a youth football event Saturday at Lanier High School in Buford.

The free event is for boys and girls aged 7-15. Here’s the link to register: DERRICK-BROWN.EVENTBRITE.COM

Brown will be on hand to help with skills and drills and motivate the kids. All attendees will receive lunch and free giveaways.

Brown attended Lanier High School in Buford before committing to Auburn University. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His foundation the Derrick Brown Foundation impacts the communities in Buford and Charlotte, NC through football camps, back to school events, Thanksgiving turkey drives and toy drives around the holidays.

