On the Falcons’ hot seat: With Sharpe hurt, Zaccheaus needs to step up

Zaccheaus made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He also has a 93-yard touchdown in 2019.

“I mean, he’s done that, he’s had those kinds of catches for a long time since he’s been here,” Ryan said. “So, I think he’s continuing to grow as a player and doing a great job for us.”

Also, wide receivers Christian Blake and rookie Frank Darby are available. The Falcons have wide receivers Marvin Hall, Austin Trammell and Chris Hansen on the practice squad.

“Tajae’s done a good job for us all year,” Ryan said. “It’s, whoever’s available has to be ready to go, and our guys do a great job of working during the week. Christian Blake, Frank Darby, those guys have been active for us at different times throughout the year and have done a great job. So, if their numbers get called, they’ll be ready to go.”

Staff writer Anfernee Patterson contributed to this article.

