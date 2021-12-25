On the Falcons’ hot seat: With Sharpe hurt, Zaccheaus needs to step up

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With wide receiver Tajae Sharpe injured, backup wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus will be on the hot seat when the Falcons host the Detroit Lions, who have won two of their past three games.
Sharpe suffered a foot injury against the 49ers on Sunday. He has started six of the 14 games and caught 25 of 35 targets for 230 yards and no touchdowns. He has picked up 14 first downs on his catches.
With 319 yards receiving, Zaccheaus ranks fourth on the team. He has 24 catches and three touchdowns.
Against the 49ers, Zaccheaus caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 49-yard reception. His big play led to a 22-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.
“He’s had those kinds of catches for a long time since he’s been here,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said of Zaccheaus. “Olamide is a reliable guy, he’s smart. He does a lot of dirty work for us in the run game, but also has vertical speed to be able to stretch it.”
Zaccheaus made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He also has a 93-yard touchdown in 2019.
“I mean, he’s done that, he’s had those kinds of catches for a long time since he’s been here,” Ryan said. “So, I think he’s continuing to grow as a player and doing a great job for us.”
Also, wide receivers Christian Blake and rookie Frank Darby are available. The Falcons have wide receivers Marvin Hall, Austin Trammell and Chris Hansen on the practice squad.
“Tajae’s done a good job for us all year,” Ryan said. “It’s, whoever’s available has to be ready to go, and our guys do a great job of working during the week. Christian Blake, Frank Darby, those guys have been active for us at different times throughout the year and have done a great job. So, if their numbers get called, they’ll be ready to go.”
Staff writer Anfernee Patterson contributed to this article.
