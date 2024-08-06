Official Falcons depth chart for exhibition opener Friday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Falcons released their official depth chart – with 12 men on offense and defense as starters – for their exhibition opener against the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Falcons have two sets of tight ends and three wide receivers slots. That’s to account for if they decide to open the game with two tight ends or with three wide receivers.

On defense, several teams consider the nickel back as a starter and list him with the starters.