Official Falcons depth chart for exhibition opener Friday night

16 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Falcons released their official depth chart – with 12 men on offense and defense as starters – for their exhibition opener against the Dolphins at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Falcons have two sets of tight ends and three wide receivers slots. That’s to account for if they decide to open the game with two tight ends or with three wide receivers.

On defense, several teams consider the nickel back as a starter and list him with the starters.

There were no surprises on offense other than Charlie Woerner being listed as a starter in the second tight end grouping. Kyle Pitts is the other starting tight end.

Ray-Ray McCloud is the starting slot receiver to go with outside wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

On defense, linebacker Troy Andersen is listed as the starter over Nate Landman, who was the team’s third-leading tackler last season. Andersen is coming back from a torn pectoral muscle.

Safety Richie Grant, who lost his job late last season, is listed as a starter ahead of DeMarcco Hellams. Also, Mike Hughes is listed as the starter at right cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell.

Here’s the Falcons’ official starting lineup:

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Taylor Heinicke, Nathan Rourke

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr. and Robert Burns (PUP)

WR – Drake London, Chris Blair, Austin Mack, James Washington

Slot WR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Khadarel Hodge, Dylan Drummond, Jesse Matthews

TE – Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick, Jordan Thomas

LT – Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley, Julien Davenport, Jarryd Jones-Smith

LG – Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, John Leglue

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Andrew Stueber, Zack Bailey

TE – Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Austin Stogner

WR – Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, Casey Washington, Josh Ali, OJ Hiliare

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DL – Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London

DL – David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zion Logue, Prince Emil

DL – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman, Tommy Togiai

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, Demone Harris, Kehinde Oginni (International)

LILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Donavan Mutin

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, Bradlee Anae, DeAngelo Malone

CB – A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Anthony Johnson, Natrone Brooks

Nickel CB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Jayden Price

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Dane Cruikshank, Tre Tarpley III

SS – Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Harrison Hand, Trey Vaval

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

KOR – Avery Williams, Rondale Moore

