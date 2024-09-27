Offensive linemen Ryan Neuzil, Storm Norton ready to step up for the Falcons

“So, after the series, just a conversation on the sideline of, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re thinking, here’s what we were doing with Drew on this look,’” Cousins said. “In the huddle, even, ‘Hey, I want you to go this way for this look.’ But (Neuzil) did great. He handled it really well, no surprise. I expect that to continue.”

Neuzil, 27, played guard in college at Appalachian State and was converted to a center by the Falcons. Cousins helped coach him through the Chiefs game.

“Kirk has been really great,” Neuzil said. “Just very detailed going over the small things just making sure that it’s just smooth.”

Neuzil signed with the Falcons to the practice squad Sept. 1, 2021. He spent most of two seasons on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster Nov. 22, 2022.

He played in nine games, mostly on special teams, in 2022.

Last season, he was pressed into duty at center. He played all 72 offensive snaps against the Bucs on Dec. 10. He played all 52 snaps against the Panthers on Dec. 17 and all 62 snaps in the regular-season finale against the Saints on Jan. 7.

He’s looking forward to facing the Saints again.

“It’s definitely guys we know up front,” Neuzil said. “We know what they are going to try to do and try to limit. It definitely makes it a little easier, but it’s still going to be a lot of prep.”

Neuzil must help identify the defensive front and relay messages to the rest of the linemen.

“Just get all of the looks,” Neuzil said. “Stay focused. Just get it rolling. Making sure that we don’t miss a beat on offense. Kept everything smooth sailing.”

Right guard Chris Lindstrom and left guard Matthew Bergeron will help.

“It’s really good being next to two great guys,” Neuzil said. “Two great players. It definitely makes it a lot easer.”

The guards are comfortable with Neuzil.

“Ryan has been in the offense as long as anybody,” Bergeron said. “He’s great. He does a good job. He came in last year and did a great job. So, I don’t think it’s any difference from Drew or Ryan. We’ve got the next-man-up mentality.”

The Falcons were pleased with how Neuzil handled things against the Chiefs.

“Neuzil’s did a great job,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “He’s been here ... with (offensive line) coach (Dwayne) Ledford all throughout OTAs (and training) camp. He does a great job of mixing them in there with Kirk. So, it’s not like they’re getting a feel for each other for the first time.”

There will be one major adjustment. Neuzil is a left-handed snapper.

“They were working on stuff after practice,” Robinson said. “Snaps and everything. So, it’s not like we’ve got a brand-new guy coming in. Neuzil has great experience in the system (and) with the calls.”

Neuzil had to come off the bench last season against Chicago to finish the game.

“You just always have to stay ready,” Neuzil said. “(Offensive) line backups, you don’t really get in unless something happens. It’s hard, just always staying ready, staying dialed in with the game plan. You never know when it’s your turn. You have to attack every week like you’re going to be playing at some point.”

Norton, 30, started 18 games with the Chargers and three last season with the Falcons.

“Every week you kind of go in preparing like you’re going to play,” Norton said. “Having that role as the swing tackle, you can go in on the second play of the game. I’ve kind of learned that over the last four or five years of my career, always be ready for that moment.”

The Falcons appear comfortable with their depth along the offensive line.

“Thought (Neuzil) did great job, stepping in on short notice,” Robinson said. “Him and Storm. They got to quickly build the relationship, but they’ve already got a pretty good foundation. Now, it’s just kind of taking it to that next level.”