Oddsmakers: Falcons to trade back, draft Surtain, Harris in first round

Oddsmakers have the Falcons trading out of the fourth spot in the NFL draft and taking Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain with the ninth overall pick and picking up the 31st pick, which was used to take Alabama running back Najee Harris in SportsBettingDime.com’s First Round NFL Mock Draft 1.0, which was released Tuesday.
The Sports Betting Dime First Round NFL Mock Draft 1.0 from the oddsmakers is based upon the actual over/under NFL Draft props being offered by the major sportsbooks including, but not limited to: odds to be a top-5/10 pick, player draft position over/unders, odds to be first player taken at each position, first-round position totals, offense or defense with first pick for each team.
Trades were created to ensure a player was picked in his average draft position by a team with the specific need. The seven first-round picks that were swapped via manufactured trades are indicated by an asterisk.
Last year, the @SBD NFL Mock Draft correctly predicted 8 of the top 13 picks and 23 of the 32 players eventually selected in the first round. Additionally, @SBD was correct that a team would trade up to select Jordan Love, but incorrectly had the Colts jumping to 22 as opposed to the Packers sliding up to 26.
Here’s a look at this year’s @SBD NFL Mock Draft 1.0:
- 1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence
- 2. New York Jets - Zach Wilson
- 3. San Francisco 49ers - Mac Jones
- 4. Denver Broncos* - Justin Fields
- 5. Cincinnati Bengals - Kyle Pitts
- 6. Miami Dolphins - Ja’Marr Chase
- 7. New England Patriots* - Trey Lance
- 8. Carolina Panthers - Penei Sewell
- 9. Atlanta Falcons* - Patrick Surtain
- 10. Los Angeles Chargers* - Rashawn Slater
- 11. New York Giants - DeVonta Smith
- 12. Philadelphia Eagles - Jaylen Waddle
- 13. Dallas Cowboys* - Jaycee Horn
- 14. Minnesota Vikings - Christian Darrisaw
- 15. Detroit Lions* - Micah Parsons
- 16. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Farley
- 17. Las Vegas Raiders - Trevon Moehrig
- 18. Miami Dolphins - Kwity Paye
- 19. Washington - Dillon Radunz
- 20. Chicago Bears - Teven Jenkins
- 21. Indianapolis Colts - Liam Eichenberg
- 22. Tennessee Titans - Greg Newsome
- 23. New York Jets - Jaelan Phillips
- 24. Pittsburgh Steelers - Alijah Vera-Tucker
- 25. Jacksonville Jaguars - Gregory Rousseau
- 26. Cleveland Browns - Jayson Oweh
- 27. Baltimore Ravens - Rashod Bateman
- 28. New Orleans Saints - Terrace Marshall
- 29. Green Bay Packers - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- 30. Buffalo Bills - Azeez Ojular
- 31. Atlanta Falcons* - Najee Harris
- 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joe Tryon
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top 10 picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 4.0:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
4. Atlanta Falcons: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
8. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)
9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain (CB, Alabama)
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now