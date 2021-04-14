Oddsmakers: Falcons to trade back, draft Surtain, Harris in first round

The Sports Betting Dime First Round NFL Mock Draft 1.0 from the oddsmakers is based upon the actual over/under NFL Draft props being offered by the major sportsbooks including, but not limited to: odds to be a top-5/10 pick, player draft position over/unders, odds to be first player taken at each position, first-round position totals, offense or defense with first pick for each team.

Trades were created to ensure a player was picked in his average draft position by a team with the specific need. The seven first-round picks that were swapped via manufactured trades are indicated by an asterisk.