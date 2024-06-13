No big deal? Fifth-round picks who made Pro Bowl

On Thursday, the NFL penalized the Falcons a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft for violating the league’s Anti-Tampering Policy following a months-long investigation. The team and general manager were also fined.
A look at some of the Pro Bowl players drafted in the fifth round over the past 10 years:
2014: Corey Linsley C Packers
2015: Grady Jarrett DT Falcons, Stefon Diggs WR Vikings
2016: Tyreek Hill WR Chiefs
2017: George Kittle TE 49ers, Aaron Jones RB Packers
2018: Wyatt Teller G Bills
2019: Hunter Renfrow WR Raiders
2021: Talanoa Hufanga S 49ers
2022: Tariq Woolen CB Seahawks, Kyren Williams RB Rams, DaRon Bland CB Cowboys
2023: Puka Nacua WR Rams
