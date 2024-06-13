Atlanta Falcons

No big deal? Fifth-round picks who made Pro Bowl

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
23 minutes ago

On Thursday, the NFL penalized the Falcons a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft for violating the league’s Anti-Tampering Policy following a months-long investigation. The team and general manager were also fined.

A look at some of the Pro Bowl players drafted in the fifth round over the past 10 years:

2014: Corey Linsley C Packers

2015: Grady Jarrett DT Falcons, Stefon Diggs WR Vikings

2016: Tyreek Hill WR Chiefs

2017: George Kittle TE 49ers, Aaron Jones RB Packers

2018: Wyatt Teller G Bills

2019: Hunter Renfrow WR Raiders

2021: Talanoa Hufanga S 49ers

2022: Tariq Woolen CB Seahawks, Kyren Williams RB Rams, DaRon Bland CB Cowboys

2023: Puka Nacua WR Rams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: AP

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: AP

