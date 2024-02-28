NFLPA report card: Falcons ranked 25th of 32 NFL teams

The team received a C for treatment of families, C for food/cafeteria and an A for nutritionist/dietician.

The training room (B-), training staff (A-), weight room (F), strength coaches (F), team travel (C), head coach (C-plus) and ownership (A-) also were graded by the players.

Of the 12 categories, the Falcons were ranked in the top half of the league in six areas – treatment of families (13th), nutritionist/dietician (fourth), training staff (fifth), training room (14th), team travel (16th) and ownership (ninth). The players gave former coach Arthur Smith a C-plus.

“The No. 1 issue that the players felt needed improvement at the time of the survey was the head strength coach, who is no longer with the club,” according to the report. “He received the lowest grade of any strength coach. The players described a negative culture in the weight room; though, it is important to note that the respondents made it a point to say that the assistant strength coaches are great.”

The Falcons were rated 23rd last season, and owner Arthur Blank was not happy with the rating. He noted timing and logistical issues.

“If we have a definite groundswell of support or call-out for the training areas, strength areas or the size of the locker room or whatever, we need to listen to that sooner and we need to respond to that sooner,” Blank said at the owners meeting in March. “Which I wasn’t thrilled with.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles