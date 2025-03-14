Breaking: Senate Democrats allow GOP funding bill to advance, choose budget cuts over shutdown
NFL official draft order released, shows Falcons with five picks

First-round selection quarterback Michael Penix Jr. poses for a photo with her jersey during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The NFL released the official draft order for the coming draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Friday.

The Falcons are a little short on picks, with five. They traded their third-round pick to New England in August for outside linebacker Matthew Judon. The Falcons forfeited their fifth-round pick as part of being found guilty for violating the league’s tampering rules in the signings of quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Charlie Woerner and wide receiver Darnell Mooney. In October 2023, they traded their sixth-round pick to the Rams for Van Jefferson in October 2023 and their seventh-round pick to the Eagles for Kentavius Street.

The Falcons have picks in the first round (15th), second round (46th), fourth round (118th) and seventh round (218 and 242).

Here’s the official draft order for the Falcons.

Round-pick-overall

1-15-15

2-14-46

4-15-118

7-2-218 (from the Browns through the Chargers in the Taylor Heinicke trade)

7-26-242 (from the Rams in the Van Jefferson trade)

D. Orlando Ledbetter

