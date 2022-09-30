NFC South: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to battle Sunday night

The Bucs, the favorites in the NFC South, are coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bucs went to Miami to practice this week to dodge Hurricane Ian.

The Saints (1-2) will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. The Saints are coming of a 22-14 loss, and quarterback Jameis Winston’s status is in question. If he can’t go, the Saints can hand the ball over to Andy Dalton.