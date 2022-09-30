NFC South: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to battle Sunday night

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The old guard is set to meet the new gunslinger when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (2-1) host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James stadium.
The Bucs, the favorites in the NFC South, are coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bucs went to Miami to practice this week to dodge Hurricane Ian.
The Saints (1-2) will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. The Saints are coming of a 22-14 loss, and quarterback Jameis Winston’s status is in question. If he can’t go, the Saints can hand the ball over to Andy Dalton.
The Panthers (1-2) will host the Cardinals (1-2) at 4:05 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is battling a quad injury.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author