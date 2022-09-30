ajc logo
X

NFC South: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to battle Sunday night

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The old guard is set to meet the new gunslinger when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (2-1) host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James stadium.

The Bucs, the favorites in the NFC South, are coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bucs went to Miami to practice this week to dodge Hurricane Ian.

The Saints (1-2) will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. The Saints are coming of a 22-14 loss, and quarterback Jameis Winston’s status is in question. If he can’t go, the Saints can hand the ball over to Andy Dalton.

The Panthers (1-2) will host the Cardinals (1-2) at 4:05 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is battling a quad injury.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings19h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Weekend Predictions: Falcons lose, Georgia rolls
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Pitt
18h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
10h ago

Five things to know about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ron Schwane

Stat corner: A look at Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett
24m ago
3 key matchups: Browns at Falcons
1h ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota must eliminate his ballhandling miscues
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top