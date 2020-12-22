McKay on GM candidates Rick Smith, Anthony Robinson

Robinson has worked his way up from being a scouring intern to director of college scouting.

“Anthony Robinson is an example of a guy that literally has worked it up to go all the way in this process to get the director of college scouting,” McKay said. “He’s someone that we have a lot of respect for and think has a lot of runway.”

The Falcons also got a chance to test their technology.

“So, those are just two that we wanted to do,” McKay said. “It gave us an opportunity to figure out as we are doing today, how does this all work virtually. Giving them an opportunity to interview. It was a really good experience for us.

“Those are two really good candidates so we were happy to do…It was very productive. It was not quite like Thomas (Dimitroff back in 2008) where I was looking at a phone and trying to see if I could see him. It was so hard to see in those days on the WebX or whatever we were using. It’s a little better now.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

