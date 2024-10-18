Matthew Judon doesn’t have the stats, but Falcons like how he’s started season

Still, Judon’s track record provides reason for optimism. He had 28 sacks across 34 games from 2021-22. He had four sacks in four games a season ago but missed almost the entire season because of injury. He’s maintained a professional approach since arriving in Atlanta after a contract dispute – he’s set to become a free agent this spring – led the rebuilding Patriots to trade him.

Eventually, the numbers could come. But stats also don’t tell the whole story, as coach Raheem Morris likes to remind. He praised Judon’s work as his team prepares to face the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“He’s really productive when it comes to causing out pressures and being one of the guys who can win one-on-ones,” Morris said. “He’s one of the guys who sets our edges. He’s done a lot of really good things for us to help us get to the 4-2 start. We don’t do individualized actual production like that, you just do it based off him doing his job and doing it at a really high level. I’m really pleased with the guy we have out there right now.”

So the statistical production is a matter of time, then?

“Stats are for losers,” Morris said, smiling after sharing his well-known line. “That really doesn’t matter to me. It’s about winning, getting it done, doing your job at a high level. That’s what he’s done. When you get those stats, those things come in bunches. They just kind of happen. You have to go out there, go through your process, trust your process and work.”

Judon was scheduled to speak with reporters Friday, but the team didn’t make him available before practice. People within the organization have consistently spoken highly of the veteran.

“Matt is one of a kind,” safety Jessie Bates told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve known him before … super positive dude. Comes from Grand Valley State, small school in (Michigan). It’s cool to be around him. You still see him out here running to the ball, making big hits, etc. So it’s good to see him. I know he’s not having a super productive season, but he’s definitely a force to be handled with.”

The Falcons have managed only five sacks in six games. Speculation swirls that they could try to add another pass rusher before the trade deadline. It’s a massive shortcoming on a win-now team.

Regardless of what the team says, Judon needs to provide more. The team appreciates his approach, personality and mindset, so maybe that translates as the season continues.

“His first day (with us), we’re going against our offense, (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) throws a screen and (Judon) sticks his foot in the ground and just runs faster than everyone on the defense and chases down the screen,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “That let me know everything about his makeup and who he is as a football player. This guy works hard, studies hard, plays hard. No matter what level you’re at, you always have to have that mindset. Judon has that. Even with all the success he’s had, he still has that and brings that lunch-pail mentality every single day he comes to work.”

Production is the bottom line, though. It’s easy to say, thus far, that the 32-year-old isn’t playing his way into an extension. There’s plenty of time for him to recapture form.

“Some of the stuff we’re doing is new for him,” Bates said. “He’s dropping a little bit in some of our blitzes and stuff. So he hasn’t had, ‘Oh, I’m rushing every single play. Rushing, rushing, rushing.’ So I think once we continue to get in the flow of the season, continue to score more points, get teams in third-and-long situations, that’s when you’ll see Judon turn it up a little bit. I know the best days are to come for him.”

Perhaps Sunday could be Judon’s launching point. The Seahawks have surrendered 19 sacks, tied for the NFL’s second-highest total.

Injury updates

Linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) is expected to miss his third consecutive game, coach Raheem Morris said, as will linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion). Safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) did some individual work Friday and is questionable.