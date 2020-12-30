Matt Ryan focusing on finale amid Falcons’ coming changes

Ryan’s individual performance has seen its share of ups and downs. Early in the season, there were great statistical differences when he had receiver Julio Jones, who has battled a nagging hamstring injury all season, in the lineup vs. when he didn’t. Of late, Ryan has developed a strong rapport with receiver Calvin Ridley, who has recorded four consecutive games with over 100 yards receiving.

Even so, three weeks ago, Ryan played perhaps his worst game of the season in a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ryan threw three interceptions, with one of the picks occurring with less than a minute left to go and the score tied at 17-17. The Chargers were able to capitalize a few plays later and kick a game-winning field goal.

Over the past two weeks, Ryan has played much better, albeit in close losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Bucs, Ryan completed 69.4% of his passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Chiefs, Ryan completed 77.1% of his throws for 300 yards and two touchdowns. At Kansas City, he also executed a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter followed by what could have been a game-tying drive if place-kicker Younghoe Koo hadn’t missed his late 39-yard field-goal attempt.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said it’s no surprise to see Ryan’s play return to where it has over the past two games.

“It doesn’t shock me,” Morris said. “I think we talked about this after the bad game in Los Angeles. It was the reason I can be frank with you guys about him just not playing well when I told you, ‘Our best player didn’t play his best.’ I meant it. Then he came back, bounced back, and he came back to his normal self.

“When he’s his normal self he’s able to go through his process and eliminate all distractions and find a way to win each game. We haven’t been able to do that. Matt’s still not satisfied. He’s still not happy until he can find a way to get the win.”

Morris also noted how valuable Ryan’s leadership has been during a season like this.

“He absolutely holds the standard to a higher level than even his coaches,” Morris said. “Nobody prepares like Matt. Nobody comes in the building like Matt. Nobody wants to get to the game and have the ability to try to win like Matt.”

Once the Falcons’ finale against the Buccaneers is in the books, the new direction the Falcons plan to take will begin. Owner Arthur Blank and president Rich McKay will further their search for a new coach and general manager, with Ryan’s long-term future with the franchise becoming a question to ponder. McKay recently said that he is at least willing to listen to candidates discuss scenarios that don’t include Ryan and Jones.

As for Ryan, this will be the third consecutive year, and sixth of the past eight, that he won’t reach the postseason. Therefore, he at least wants to enter the offseason with a win in the final game of such a strange season.

After that, his attention will turn to what’s next for the Falcons’ franchise.

“There will be plenty of time to worry about that and get better at informed on that next week,” Ryan said. “Right now, I’m staying focused on getting myself prepared and finding a way to win on Sunday. Whatever happens next week can wait until then. I’ve always felt like worrying about things in the future or putting your eyes past the things that are right in front of you take away from me being at my best. I try to stay focused on that.”