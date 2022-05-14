Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie brings diligent work ethic to Falcons’ pass rush

After making a jump from the American Athletic Conference to the Big Ten last summer, Ebiketie is transitioning from the college game to the NFL. While his adjustment to the pro level is more significant, he said the college transition has helped mold his approach to learning the Falcons’ defense and playbook.

“I’m expecting that learning curve,” Ebiketie said. “Good and bad, I can’t let anything discourage me. I’ve just got to stick to what I know and that’s putting the work in.”

So far, Ebiketie’s learning curve has gone beyond just learning the scheme and extended to the technical nuances, such as adapting from the three-point stance he used in college to almost exclusively lining up in a two-point stance. While he is listed at outside linebacker and will bolster the Falcons’ pass rush, he didn’t rule out working with the pass coverage and said he is ready to do whatever defensive coordinator Dean Pees needs.

Along with his work on the Flowery Branch practice fields, Ebiketie’s dedication to studying the game, whether of opponents or top pass rushers in the league, could be another asset in his acclimation to the pro level. He lists Von Miller, Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt as inspiration in his own game and hopes to emulate their consistency in establishing himself as an elite pass rusher.

“A consistent pass rusher can do it almost every single play,” Ebiketie said. “It really comes down to being consistent and working on your craft and studying the game.”

Ebiketie called his progress in the mental side of rookie minicamp “fantastic” through the first two days. Even though he should have the opportunity to contribute in his rookie season, he’s kept his focus on taking small steps this spring.

“I don’t want to look too much ahead,” Ebiketie said. “I want to live in the present and that’s getting better.”