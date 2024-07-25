Kirk Cousins, Grady Jarrett medically cleared for Falcons practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have been medically cleared to start practice on the first day of training camp, coach Raheem Morris said Thursday.

Cousins, who is coming back from a rupture Achilles, and Jarrett, who’s recovering from a knee surgery, will be eased back into practice.

“Everybody reported, so we can get that out of the way,” Morris said. “We’ve got all hands on deck. We’ve got one guy that will be on PUP here, Robert Burns (with) a pre-existing injury that we knew about from the spring. Some of the stuff that he had with the conditioning test yesterday. We’ll (take) precaution and do that here shortly.”