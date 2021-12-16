Jaguars’ Urban Meyer fired, joins the Bobby Petrino club

Meyer became the first NFL head coach since Bobby Petrino, who was the Falcons head coach for part of 2007 season, not to finish his first season.

“Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season,” Khan said in statement. “Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer. After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”