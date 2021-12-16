ajc logo
X

Jaguars’ Urban Meyer fired, joins the Bobby Petrino club

070810 EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: --Assistant coach defensive line Kevin Wolthausen, left, head coach Bobby Petrino, center, and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer look on as the Jets make a drive during 2nd half action at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, August 10, 2007.
Caption
070810 EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: --Assistant coach defensive line Kevin Wolthausen, left, head coach Bobby Petrino, center, and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer look on as the Jets make a drive during 2nd half action at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, August 10, 2007.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Jacksonville owner Shad Khan fired first-year coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night after a tumultuous tenure.

Meyer became the first NFL head coach since Bobby Petrino, who was the Falcons head coach for part of 2007 season, not to finish his first season.

“Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season,” Khan said in statement. “Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer. After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

The tipping point for Khan was a report in the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked his place-kicker Josh Lambo back in August.

“Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season,” Khan said. “In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.”

Petrino, who was hired in 2007 after Jim Mora was fired, lasted only 13 games before leaving for Arkansas. He was hired in part to maximize Michael Vick’s talent.

When Vick get entangled in a federal dog fighting investigation, Petrino became disenchanted with his new job.

Petrino had a 3-10 record with the Falcons. The veterans on the team were elated with his departure. His college approach – which included no talking on the plane rides and Saturday walk-throughs – was not very popular.

Petrino had success at Arkansas, but was fired for personal misconduct. He’s currently the head coach at Missouri State.

Meyer is one of the most successful coaches in college football history, but his tactics didn’t work with professionals.

Caption
Falcons safety Lawyer Milloy scratched through Bobby Petrino's letter to the players and replaced his name with the word "Coward!" at the team facility in Flowery Branch. CURTIS COMPTON / Staff

Credit: Curtis Compton

Falcons safety Lawyer Milloy scratched through Bobby Petrino's letter to the players and replaced his name with the word "Coward!" at the team facility in Flowery Branch. CURTIS COMPTON / Staff
Caption
Falcons safety Lawyer Milloy scratched through Bobby Petrino's letter to the players and replaced his name with the word "Coward!" at the team facility in Flowery Branch. CURTIS COMPTON / Staff

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Matt Ryan on the playoffs: ‘We understand the position we’re in’
43m ago
Falcons’ injury report: Erik Harris to go on injured reserve
17h ago
Steven Means helps Falcons’ defense by setting firm, violent edges
19h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top