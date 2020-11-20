X

Injury report: Ridley to return vs. Saints

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during an 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during an 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Atlanta Falcons | 10 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With the return of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons will be at full strength offensively when they face the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Ridley (mid-foot sprain) was limited at practice all week, but was not listed on the questionable, doubtful or out portion of the injury report on Friday.

Ridley, who is tied for the team lead with 43 receptions with Julio Jones, didn’t play in the 34-27 win over Denver on Nov. 8. He leads the Falcons with 657 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.

With Ridley out against the Broncos, backup receivers Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell and Christian Blake all caught passes. Zaccheaus caught a 51-yard touchdown pass, and Powell had his first career touchdown catch.

Here’s the full injury report:

Friday, Nov. 6

Full Participation

  • #73 T Matt Gono (illness)
  • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
  • #87 TE Jaeden Graham (knee/toe)

Limited Participation

  • #17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (knee)
  • #18 WR Calvin Ridley (foot)
  • #75 T John Wetzel (ankle)

Did Not Participate

  • #21 RB Todd Gurley (not injury related – rest)
  • #77 G James Carpenter (not injury related – rest)

Falcons’ next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

