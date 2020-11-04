X

Falcons injuries: Ridley, Fowler, McKinley out of practice Wednesday

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said McKinley’s insubordination will be dealt with. He used the words “immaturity” to describe McKinley.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot), defensive end Dante Fowler and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.

“He had the foot injury in the game,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “The mid-foot. We got some pretty exciting results back from the doctor about where it is. He’s on a day to day basis.”

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (concussion), wide receiver Russell Gage (shoulder/knee) and tight end Jaeden Graham (knee) were limited in practice.

Falcons' next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

