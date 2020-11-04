Falcons injuries: Ridley, Fowler, McKinley out of practice Wednesday

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot), defensive end Dante Fowler and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) did not practice Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.
“He had the foot injury in the game,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “The mid-foot. We got some pretty exciting results back from the doctor about where it is. He’s on a day to day basis.”
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (concussion), wide receiver Russell Gage (shoulder/knee) and tight end Jaeden Graham (knee) were limited in practice.
#Falcons in a passing drill. pic.twitter.com/JRI5Z4nwrP— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 4, 2020
Falcons' next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com