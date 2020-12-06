Inactives: Saints at Falcons

Falcons left guard James Carpenter was declared out of the game against the Saints on Friday.
The Falcons (4-7) are set to face the Saints (9-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We’ll have the final inactives at 11:30 a.m.
Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness), running back Todd Gurley (knee) and defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) were listed as questionable for the game.
Gurley (knee), Sheffield (illness), center Alex Mack (rest day), tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) returned to practice and were limited on Friday.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle), linebacker Edmond Robinson (back) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (toe) were also limited, but didn’t receive a gameday designation, which means they are set to play.