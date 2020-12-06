X

Inactives: Saints at Falcons

091320 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (from left), Chris Lindstrom, Alex Mack, James Carpenter, and Jake Matthews block for Matt Ryan against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
091320 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (from left), Chris Lindstrom, Alex Mack, James Carpenter, and Jake Matthews block for Matt Ryan against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | 10 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons left guard James Carpenter was declared out of the game against the Saints on Friday.

The Falcons (4-7) are set to face the Saints (9-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We’ll have the final inactives at 11:30 a.m.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness), running back Todd Gurley (knee) and defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) were listed as questionable for the game.

Gurley (knee), Sheffield (illness), center Alex Mack (rest day), tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) returned to practice and were limited on Friday.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle), linebacker Edmond Robinson (back) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (toe) were also limited, but didn’t receive a gameday designation, which means they are set to play.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.