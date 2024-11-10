Atlanta Falcons
Inactives: Falcons at Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Rookie linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion protocol) was declared out by the Falcons on Friday.

Wide receiver Drake London was listed as questionable with a hip pointer injury but will be in action. Also, the Falcons promoted wide receiver Chris Blair to the gameday roster Saturday.

The Falcons (6-3) are set to face the Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem was also promoted to the gameday roster, and center Drew Dalman was declared out for the game.

The Falcons inactives list includes Bertrand, running back Jase McClellan, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson, linebacker Rashaan Evans and offensive tackle Brandon Parker.

The Saints inactives are wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, running back Jamaal Williams, linebacker Jaylan Ford, offensive linemen Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Khristian Boyd and (third QB) Spencer Rattler.

