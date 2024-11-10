Inactives: Falcons at Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Rookie linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion protocol) was declared out by the Falcons on Friday.

Wide receiver Drake London was listed as questionable with a hip pointer injury but will be in action. Also, the Falcons promoted wide receiver Chris Blair to the gameday roster Saturday.

The Falcons (6-3) are set to face the Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.