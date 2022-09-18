ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Rams

The Falcons (0-1) at the Rams (0-1) on Sept. 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)

The Falcons (0-1) at the Rams (0-1) on Sept. 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES -- The Falcons’ official inactives must be turned into the league at 2:35 p.m. today and we’ll update this file.

Running back Damien Williams, who suffered a rib injury in the season opener this past Sunday against the Saints, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

On Friday, he was declared out of the game Sunday after not practicing all week. His injury apparently is more seriously than he thought.

Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley were promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Falcons (0-1) are set to play the Rams (0-1) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

With Williams out, the Falcons were thin at running back. Huntley led the team in rushing during the exhibition season. He rushed 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Also, rookie Tyler Allgeier is available. He was inactive for the Saints’ game. Running back B.J. Baylor was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

