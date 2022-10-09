Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

Pruitt, 30, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has played with the Vikings (2015), Bears (2016), Vikings (2016), Texans (2017) and Titans (2018-2021).

Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois and is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, has played in 79 games and made 27 starts. He has caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.

