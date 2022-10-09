ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

TAMPA -- The Falcons (2-2) are set to face the Buccaneers (2-2) in an early-season battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s the full list of Falcons inactives: tight end Kyle Pitts, outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, inside linebacker NIck Kwiatkoski, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt.

The Buccaneers inactives include wide receiver Julio Jones, quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, tight end Cameron Brate, safety Logan Ryan and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

With Pitts (hamstring) out of Sunday’s game, the Falcons promoted veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Pruitt, 30, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He has played with the Vikings (2015), Bears (2016), Vikings (2016), Texans (2017) and Titans (2018-2021).

Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois and is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, has played in 79 games and made 27 starts. He has caught 46 passes for 488 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

