How much would it cost to sign Justin Simmons?

The 30-year-old Simmons, after signing a four-year, $61 million contract in 2021, was one of the top paid safeties in the league, with a $15.250 million average annual salary. Simmons career earnings to date are $62,702,345.

The Falcons are only $3,984,345 under the salary cap, according to NFLPA documents. But the Falcons have several options to create more salary-cap space to create room to sign Simmons.

Simmons, 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, was a third-round pick (98th overall) in the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He played in 118 NFL games and made 108 starts over eight seasons with the Broncos. He has 30 career interceptions and led the league with six interceptions in 2022.

Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2023.

Among safeties, the top five paid currently are the Buccaneers’ Antoine Winfield Jr. ($21.02 million), the Chargers’ Derwin James ($19 million), the Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.2 million), the Packers’ Xavier McKinney ($16.75 million), the Falcons’ Jessie Bates III ($16.01 million) and the Patriots’ Kyle Dugger ($14.5 million).

The Falcons have needs at outside linebacker and a competition at right cornerback between Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III.

Adding Simmons would allow the Falcons use a three-safety big nickel package, and they could match Simmons or Bates on some No. 2 outside wide receivers and have Phillips or Hughes play inside in the nickel slot.

While Simmons is not a cornerback, he would make the secondary more versatile.