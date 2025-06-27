NBA draft resumes with Suns trading up for rights to Rasheem Fleming, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The Phoenix Suns opened the second round of the NBA draft by taking Rasheer Fleming after agreeing to acquire the pick earlier Thursday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves still made the No. 31 pick, but Phoenix and Minnesota had worked out the swap a few hours earlier, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not officially announced.
Fleming, a forward from Saint Joseph's, averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season, ranking in the top four in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds and blocks.
The draft picked up where it left off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn — though in a much smaller portion of it than was used Wednesday for the first round.
AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.
