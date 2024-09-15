Atlanta Falcons

Hot seat: Falcons must get Drake London involved

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball during warm-ups before the Falcons face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
16 minutes ago

Falcons wide receiver Drake London, the team’s leading receiver over the past two seasons, he had just two catches for 15 yards in the season-opening loss to the Steelers.

London will be the hot seat when the Falcons (0-1) face the Eagles (1-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

“It’s been good,” London told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked about the preparation for the Eagles. “Just getting through some plays. (Friday was) third down. We don’t have everything in, but we do have 85 to 95% of the plan in. Just getting used to that and executing.”

London only had three targets against the Steelers.

“That’s just how the game flowed,” London said. “Sometimes, there in not much you can do in football.”

London plans to be ready when the ball starts coming his way in the new offense, with a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins and an first-time offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson.

“I know in this offense the ball is going to find a lot of receivers,” London said. “I mean, it’s one game. I can not hold that on anybody.”

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud had seven targets against the Steelers as the offense sputtered in the second half. The Falcons plan to be much more explosive against the Eagles.

“Yeah, that is our goal, is to put it together,” London said. “This is the OC’s first time, the head coach is back in the building now. We’ve got a new QB, new receivers. We’ve got a lot of new people. To get that all buttoned up is our goal and I think we are going to do that this week.”

Despite the looks defenses show, Robinson agreed that London needs to be more involved.

“Certainly got to get him involved a little bit more,” Robinson said in respond to a question from the AJC. “Definitely got to get Drake rolling because he’s a really good player. He’s going to have a great season for us.”

Cousins concurred.

“Well, we got to stay on the field,” Cousins said when asked about London by the AJC. “I think you only had 50 some plays (actually 56), and if you can have 75 plays, that’s 20 to 25 more opportunities to get Drake London involved.”

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

