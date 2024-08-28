Here’s the Falcons’ plan to blend Justin Simmons, Jessie Bates in the secondary

Bates is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Simmons is 6-2 and 202 pounds. Gone are the days of the big thumping safety such as Hall of Famer John Lynch, who played at 6-2, 220 and certainly the days of David Fulcher, who played safety at 6-3, 238 pounds.

“I think that notion of the strong safety and free safety went out the window a while ago,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “It’s kind of disappeared.”

The Falcons absolutely are certain that Bates and Simmons will blend together just fine, and Richie Grant (6-0, 204) can find role clarity in the secondary rotation, possible as a big nickel back.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“In the National Football League, where safeties started to get smaller, when the strike zones got smaller, and all of those things happen, you’ve got to kind of be interchangeable,” Morris said. “We were looking for that a long time ago. I think people have really been doing it for a minute.”

Morris was on the Falcons’ coaching staff when cornerback Ricardo Allen (5-9, 186) was converted to safety in a move that salvaged his career. Allen played in 91 games from 2015-21 and made 77 starts.

“I think the last kind of system that really featured that was the Seattle (cover) three with Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas,” Morris said of the “Legion Of Boom” safeties. “A couple of people mimicked it, but realistically, it started to look like two interchangeable pieces that can do different things.”

Chancellor was the thumper and enforcer, while Thomas played back and cut off passing lanes.

“The unique and great ball skills that they (had made) those two guys special,” Morris said. “I’ve always felt it was going that way anyway from a long time ago, that when the guys start getting smaller – they start looking at corners, they transition to safeties.”

Simmons and Bates believe they can make it work.

“At the Pro Bowl for last season, I had the chance to catch up with Jessie,” Simmons said. “We have mutual friends. I’ve always admired his game from afar. I picked his brain on different things.”

Bates led the Falcons in tackles last season with 133 and had six interceptions. Simmons had 123 tackles and three interceptions for the Broncos. Both players were selected to the Pro Bowl and were named second-team All-Pro.

“I think that’s what makes good players great, when you (don’t) limit yourself to any one position,” Simmons said. “Jessie does a good job with that.”

The Falcons have been Simmons into practice, but will ramp things up as the season opener is approaching (1 p.m. Sept. 8, vs. Pittsburgh).

“I’m just getting to know the guys, but watching a little bit of ball on tape, Richie is interchangeable,” Simmons said. “He can do a bunch of different things. I like what I saw on tape from him.”

Simmons, who agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $8 million, planned to get up to speed with the defense as quickly as possible.

“For me, personally, the more you can do,” said Simmons, who played at Boston College. “The more you know, it makes it easier for you to communicate and adjust. That obviously was a big selling point for me, being able to work with someone like Jessie.”

Bates believes Simmons will be a good fit.

“You can’t just be a great player,” Bates said. “You have must be able to process stuff. Be knowledgeable of the game as well.”

Bates said the secondary has been charged with attacking the ball. Simmons led the league with six interceptions in 2022.

“(Secondary) coach (Justin) Hood challenged us,” Bates said. “We have to start attacking the ball out of the air.”

Getting Simmons up to speed should not be a major issue.

“As long as we continue to communicate and make sure that everybody is on the same (page),” Bates said. “Show that there is no drop-off ... that’s all that matters.”

The two have a mutual respect that could display itself on the field.

“I’ve played with smart players across from me, corner, safety, and I think what makes the difference is that he’s not only smart, he’ll make game-changing plays as well,” Simmons said. “That puts the quarterback in a bind.”

Simmons noted that Bates can move the defense out of bad situations by his recognition of formations from film study.

“The sky is the limit for you in the secondary,” Simmons said.