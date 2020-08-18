Harris a scheme-fit for Falcons’ defense

Under former New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Dolphins want to hold up offensive lineman and be responsible for two gaps along the line. Harris, who’s 252 pounds, was too light to handle that system.

In the Falcons’ one-gap attack, the team is hoping that Harris can use his speed and flourish.

“Atlanta is a different defense,” Harris said. “It’s more my style. Miami is more of a two-gap system. In Atlanta, we just go.”

The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and have Takk McKinley, who was drafted two picks after Harris. The Falcons were able to acquire Harris for a seventh-round pick.

Some snaps are available in the defensive end rotation after the team elected not to re-sign Adrian Clayborn, who played in 15 games last season and made one start. He had 18 tackles, four sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles while playing 439 defensive snaps (42%).

Clayborn signed a modest two-year, $6 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Harris will get a shot to pick up those snaps along with Steven Means.

“He has athleticism and talent that we think fits into our group of pass rushers,” Dimitroff said. “Our coaches have been very encouraged with him so far. He is focused and wants to prove that he can ramp up his production here.”

Harris played in 41 games for the Dolphins and made eight starts. He made 61 tackles and had 3.5 sacks.

“We think again, in that whole rotation of pass rushers, and as well the ability to play the run, he can be a significant contributor,” Dimitroff said.

Harris is hoping the change in scheme helps.

“We’ve got our hand down and we are just going,” Harris said. “Don’t think. Just rush and or just play the ball. It doesn’t have to be too difficult. You just have to go.”

So far, Harris has been fitting in nicely.

“The first thing that jumps off, is that he has a really good take off,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “We can put him at both right end and left end. “

Harris will have to make a bigger impression over the next two weeks.

“So far, what we’ve seen from him is certainly a really good get-off and really strong hands,” Quinn said. “We are anxious to see him over the next two weeks for sure.”

Harris believes he can thrive in the Falcons’ scheme.

“I can help in multiple ways, not just the pass rush,” Harris said. “I think I can do everything all around. Anything they ask of me, special teams, offense, defense or whatever. I feel good.”

Harris, who played at Kansas City’s Lincoln Prep, redshirted his first year at Missouri. He played in 14 games as a redshirt-freshman in 2014. He was a starter the next season and had seven sacks and had nine sacks in 2016.

Harris started two games as a rookie with the Dolphins and had two sacks. In 2018, he played in 11 games and made one start and had one sack.

Last season, he started five games and played in 14 and had half a sack.

Harris believes he can help along the defensive line.

“Penetration kills everything, so that’s what I’m excited about in the terms of the run game,” Harris said. “When you turn to the pass rush, get off is everything. That’s just what I’m trying to do.”

Falcons defensive line/run game coordinator/defensive ends coach Tosh Lupoi has been working with Harris.

“Really, just working on my mechanics and getting back to the fundamentals,” Harris said. “Keeping my pads down while coming out of my stance. Making sure that I’m taking off on the right foot. Really just using my hands, I think my hands have been the biggest focus this offseason.”

Harris is getting comfortable with those adjustments.

“It has been showing off in camp and I think it’s going to continue showing off in camp and throughout the season,” Harris said. “My hand usage and then just finishing while I’m coming around the corner. The two-man game that I’ve been working on, it’s been going well so far.”

Harris had one of his bigger games against Georgia in college, when had three sacks in the 2016 battle.

“Yeah, I remember that game,” Harris said. “That was my favorite team to play against. Anytime you play against Georgia, I was fired up.”

