Grady Jarrett: New staff ‘breath of fresh air’ as training camp begins

“I feel like it’s a real good year for me coming up,” Jarrett said. “I always try to get above 10 (sacks). I haven’t done it yet, but I feel like it’s out there for me. Getting QB hits, pressure has always been (a key goal), but definitely just finishing on the quarterback this year is something I’m super excited about.”

Since Smith was hired as head coach in January, he has been working to build relationships with his players. From captains like Matt Ryan and Jarrett to the rookies, Smith has the same expectation for each guy.

Caption Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (left) points out his jersey number while clowning around with running back Mike Davis during interviews after the first day of practice during training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Like Jarrett, Smith feels like everyone on the field has to prove himself.

“We have high expectations for Matt and Grady,” Smith said. “Guys that have been through it, guys that have worked and guys that have the right mindset. It’s been obvious since Day 1. You have to prove it every year.”

In addition to building trust in the new head coach and coordinators, Jarrett has started to adjust to the pace that Smith runs practices.

“We always try to practice with a fast tempo around here, but coach Smith does a good job of teaching and having a fast tempo and getting the most out of the guys,” Jarrett said. “Not driving us all the way to the ground, but when it’s go-time, it’s go-time. It’s just straight relentless.”

Unlike in seasons past, the players moved on the whistle, rotating frequently from drill-to-drill. There were mandatory water breaks in the 90-degree weather, and everyone on the field was held to a high standard.

The mind-set of playing for championships and All-Pro lists is one that Smith set back in the spring, Jarrett said.

“I trust him with the process he has going for us going forward, and I’m going to go all in about it,” Jarrett said. “It’s deeper than the message. It’s about putting a product on the field, putting the work in. He made it clear that we’re not going to be about slogans and all this.”

Without the mottos and cliches, though, the goals of making the playoffs and making another Pro Bowl still are at the forefront for Jarrett.

“Like I said in the spring, I prepare everyday to be the best defender I can and try to be the best defender in the league,” he said. “I believe in myself and my abilities. I know that my best football is still ahead of me.”

Jarrett has enjoyed learning from defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who he called a “legend.”

With the new coaches and players acquired in the offseason, Jarrett feels like there’s a sense of excitement that was vacant in recent years.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” Jarrett said. “I’m excited to learn as much as I can about the ins and outs of the defense and find out where my opportunities are to have success and for the team to have success as well.”

The two-time Pro Bowler has his goals and feels like now he has the mindset and coaches to help him meet those goals.

“It’s definitely a process when you learn the new defense, but we have exciting things up,” Jarrett said. “I’m looking forward to making it back to the playoffs, competing for a championship, on a personal level: making another Pro Bowl, making first-team All-Pro. I’m putting my best foot forward. All-in, all the time, and I’m going to let the rest of it handle itself.”