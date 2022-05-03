Grady Jarrett gets 3-year contract extension with Falcons

Jarrett played 865 defensive snaps and had 59 tackles, a sack and 17 pressures (hurries on knockdowns) on the quarterback. But he was primarily the lone producer on the line as injuries and COVID-19 cases had the Falcons shuttling players in and out of the lineup.

Jarrett, defensive end Jonathan Bullard and nose tackle Tyeler Davison worked together for most of training camp, but injuries and sickness held Bullard down to just nine games, four starts and just 224 defensive snaps (19.1%). Davison played in 12 games, made 11 starts, played 358 defensive snaps (30.6%).

Both were not re-signed this offseason.

Some teams elected to focus solely on Jarrett, who’s attracted a lot of double-team blocking combinations. The two-time Pro Bowler even was triple-teamed in one game.

The Falcons were poor against the run as they gave up 131.9 yards per game, which ranked 27th in the league. The defensive front didn’t help much in the pass rush, either.

Only Jarrett and Marlon Davidson had a sack as the team finished last in the league with 18 sacks.

The Falcons tried to move Jarrett around to try to free him up.

“There have been some times where we played him outside,” Pees said. “Tried to rush him from outside and keep him away from the big guys inside. But it’s kind of inherent to his position that if you play in there, you’re good, they are going to double-team you.”

Jarrett, who played at Conyers and Clemson, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

He played some nose tackle as a rookie when he saw the field in 15 games and made two starts. Jarrett became a starter in 2016 and helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI.

Jarrett, a sudden and disruptive player, was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Overall, he’s started 95 of 110 NFL games. He has made 359 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 54 tackles for losses and 89 quarterback hits.

