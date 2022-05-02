Falcons to release running back Mike Davis

FLOWERY BRANCH – Running back Mike Davis, who was last season’s opening day starter, will be released today by the Falcons, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.
Davis, who played at Stephenson High in DeKalb County and University of South Carolina, signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Falcons in March 2021. The Falcons will save $2.5 million under the cap with the release.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported Davis’ release.
Davis rushed for 503 yards on 138 carries and had three touchdowns last season. He also caught 44 of 58 targets out of the backfield for 259 yards and one touchdown. He was helpful with his chip blocks in pass protections at times.
The team ended up shifting Davis’ carries to wide receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed 153 times for 618 yards (4.0 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 52 of 69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns.
Patterson and running back Qadree Ollison were re-signed in free agency by the Falcons, who finished 31st in the league in rushing at 85.4 yards per game. The team picked up Brigham Young running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
