Falcons to release running back Mike Davis

Davis rushed for 503 yards on 138 carries and had three touchdowns last season. He also caught 44 of 58 targets out of the backfield for 259 yards and one touchdown. He was helpful with his chip blocks in pass protections at times.

The team ended up shifting Davis’ carries to wide receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed 153 times for 618 yards (4.0 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 52 of 69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns.