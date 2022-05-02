BreakingNews
Early voting begins with issues at Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton precincts
Falcons pick up Chris Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option

Starting right guard Chris Lindstrom (right) had his $13.2 million fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons on Monday. The team declined starting right tackle Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option. (Jason Getz/for the AJC)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option declined

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting right guard Chris Lindstrom had his $13.2 million fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons on Monday.

The team declined starting right tackle Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option.

Both were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Lindstrom was selected 14th overall and McGary 31st after the Falcons gave up their second- (45) and third-round (79) picks to move back into the first round.

Lindstrom has been a solid performer, while McGary has struggled in pass protection.

Last season, Lindstrom did not allow a sack over 17 starts. McGary allowed nine sacks and 41 pressures over 16 games.

McGary will become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The Falcons had a similar situation last season when they picked up wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option and declined to pick up tight end Hayden Hurst’s fifth-year option.

Hurst played through the season and signed with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

