Falcons pick up Chris Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting right guard Chris Lindstrom had his $13.2 million fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons on Monday.
The team declined starting right tackle Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option.
Both were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Lindstrom was selected 14th overall and McGary 31st after the Falcons gave up their second- (45) and third-round (79) picks to move back into the first round.
Lindstrom has been a solid performer, while McGary has struggled in pass protection.
Last season, Lindstrom did not allow a sack over 17 starts. McGary allowed nine sacks and 41 pressures over 16 games.
McGary will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
The Falcons had a similar situation last season when they picked up wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option and declined to pick up tight end Hayden Hurst’s fifth-year option.
Hurst played through the season and signed with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.
