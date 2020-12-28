Gono had tough assignment at left guard against Chiefs

Matt Gono played so well starting at right tackle while subbing for Kaleb McGary that he started at left guard against the Chiefs on Sunday.
“We really believe he’s a tackle, but when you play that well we want to find a way to play the best five,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said on Monday. “You have to have the ability to put Matt Gono at guard and put him out there at times.”
Gono, center Matt Hennessy and right guard Chris Lindstrom all had tough times with Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said the film didn’t prepare the Falcons for just how disruptive Jones could be.
James Carpenter and Hennessy were splitting the left guard spot to start the season. After Morris took over, Carpenter took most of the snaps.
When Carpenter suffered a groin injury, the Falcons started Justin McCray at left guard.
Gono, who’s in his third season out of Division III Wesley College in Delaware, was stout at right tackle.
“He’s is not as good of a guard as he is as a tackle, but he does have the ability to go in there and play, give us a nice strong inside presence,” Morris said.
Overall, the Falcons were pleased with Gono’s performance.
“He went out, played well, played hard,” Morris said. “Obviously, he can play better. He had a tough matchup with those (defensive) tackles we were talking about from the Kansas City Chiefs. Those guys are really good football players.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
