Gono had tough assignment at left guard against Chiefs

Gono, who’s in his third season out of Division III Wesley College in Delaware, was stout at right tackle.

“He’s is not as good of a guard as he is as a tackle, but he does have the ability to go in there and play, give us a nice strong inside presence,” Morris said.

Overall, the Falcons were pleased with Gono’s performance.

“He went out, played well, played hard,” Morris said. “Obviously, he can play better. He had a tough matchup with those (defensive) tackles we were talking about from the Kansas City Chiefs. Those guys are really good football players.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution