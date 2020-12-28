Falcons’ Matt Hennessy held his own against the champion Chiefs

“He can go out there and be productive in this league,” Morris said. “He’s one of the guys that you put out there that really didn’t have a (exhibition) season. He’s really not had much live work at center.

“So, for him to go out and get his first live work against the champs and hold his own, he’ll get better and better every time that he goes out. We’re excited where he’s going to go.”

DRAFT PROFILE

Third round (78th overall) -- Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Height: 6-foot-3. Weight: 307 pounds. Arm Length: 32-1/4 inches. Hand size: 10 inches. 40-yard dash: 5.18 seconds. Bench press: 23 reps of 225 pounds. Vertical jump: 30 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches. Three-cone drill: 7.45 seconds.

Overview: Hennessy, 22, is from Bardonia, New York and played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. Hennessy was a three-year starter for the Owls, where he started his career with Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. He never played center until getting to Temple. He projects as a starter in a zone-blocking scheme. Hennessy played in 38 games and made 36 starts for the Owls. He was named second-team All-American last season and was first-team all-conference in the AAC. He was also a finalist for the Dave Rimington Award, which goes to the nation’s top center. Hennessy’s brother Tom was a long-snapper at Duke and is with the New York Jets. Matt Hennessy graduated with his degree in finance and had a 3.7 grade-point average. He elected to bypass his senior season and enter the draft. He played in the Senior Bowl, where he was heavily scouted by the Falcons. He is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from Temple in franchise history and the first since 1981 (Mark McCants).

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

