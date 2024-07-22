Giants’ Andrew Thomas, Chargers’ Jamaree Salyer ready to report for training camp

Thomas returned to the New Jersey area on Saturday with the Giants’ veterans set to report on Tuesday. Salyer and Chargers’ veterans also report on Tuesday. Both played collegiately at Georgia.

Thomas, who was taken fourth overall in the 2020 draft out of Georgia, suffered a hamstring injury in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys in Week 1. He was limited to 10 games last season. Thomas felt that he had a productive offseason as the Giants went 11-on-11 more in the OTA period.

“Last year, we had a lot of injuries with the front-seven so we couldn’t compete as much,” Thomas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think it was good. I’m feeling a lot better as far as like injuries and stuff like that. I’m excited to get back.”

In 2022, when Thomas played all 16 games the Giants went to the playoffs and he was named second-team All-Pro.

“For me, personally, just being healthy,” Thomas said when asked what would be a good 2024 for him. “I think if I could play all of the games that we have, I can be a dominant player in this league. Team goals, win the division. That’s where it starts, win the division, you set yourself up to play deep into the playoffs. That would be the goal.”

The Giants went 9-7-1 in the 2022 season and defeated the Vikings, who were quarterbacked by new Falcons signal-caller Kirk Cousins, in the Wild Card round. They were eliminated in the divisional round by the Eagles, who would advance to the Super Bowl.

Last season, quarterback Daniel Jones played only six games because of neck and knee injuries. Over the offseason, the Giants allowed running back Saquon Barkley to leave in free agency. He signed with the Eagles.

Thomas is hoping the Giants can rebound in 2024.

“It starts with the front seven,” Thomas said. “Up front, that’s the way. Especially, in our division. The teams that dominate like the Cowboys and Philly, that do really well, they have a good offensive line and a good defensive line.”

The Giants made a blockbuster trade with the Panthers that landed outside linebacker Brian Burns, one of the NFL’s top pass-rushers. The Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency by signing Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottmann and Matt Nelson.

The Giants selected former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

“I think we added some pieces to our units,” Thomas said. “I think if we can stay healthy, we can be very competitive. We can gave DJ a chance to make plays. We have athletes. We have guys who can get in space, we just have to give him time.”

The Giants are set to play the Falcons on Dec. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“That will be exciting,” said Thomas, a native of Lithonia. “I’m dreading those tickets because that’s going to be crazy. ... It means a lot to play professional football in the city and the state that you’re from.”

Salyer was drafted in the sixth round (195th overall) by the Chargers in 2022 out of Georgia. He started 14 of 17 games as rookie at left tackle and last season started all 17 games at right guard.

“I’m looking forward to kind of putting another (good season) together,” Salyer said. “The market for guards right now it kind of going crazy. I’m just trying to get my piece of the pie. Whenever that chance comes.”

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was named the Chargers new head coach.

“Great coach, he’s tough,” Salyer said. “Really about the details and doing things the right way, having enthusiasm. He talks about it nonstop.”

Salyer knows that Harbaugh has a reputation for running the football.

“That’s just going to be a staple of who he is,” Salyer said. “Obviously, we’ve got a great quarterback (Justin Herbert) so he can’t just shove him under the rug. We are going to use all of our weapons, but I do believe running the ball is going to be a big staple of what we’re going to be about.”

The Chargers selected Salyer five picks after the Falcons selected former Georgia lineman Justin Shaffer with the 190th overall pick.

“I know that I met with them at the combine and the Senior Bowl,” Salyer said of the Falcons. “I had great interviews with them, but after that, I didn’t really hear from them much.”

Salyer has been in touch with Shaffer, who was cut by the Falcons this offseason.

“I think he had a mini-camp invite with Carolina,” Salyer said. “I think he’s still trying to figure it out. I think he’ll land on his feet somewhere.”

Pulled up to #Giants OT Andrew Thomas and #Chargers RG Jamaree Salyer’s “free” football camp at @paceacademy today. Both of the former UGA standouts are looking forward to facing the #Falcons this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/FEeTBQvg1t — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 19, 2024

