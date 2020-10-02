Fry could make his NFL debut Monday for the Falcons

Fry, who played at South Carolina, beat out veteran Kai Forbath in a tryout.

“I saw an excellent kicker,” Kotwica said. “I liked his ball-striking consistency. He had very good trajectory on the ball, which means his ability to get the ball up. His rotations and ball flight was very consistent.”

If Koo’s groin injury doesn’t heal, the Falcons will call up Fry from the practice squad, likely Sunday.

“So, I’m excited for him if he gets that opportunity,” Kotwica said. “We have to see how this thing plays out, but he proved to be a very worthy NFL kicker when we saw him kick the other day. If the opportunity presents itself, I believe he’ll be ready.”

Fry signed with Chicago following the 2019 NFL draft. He has spent time with Chicago, Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay.

At South Carolina, Fry made 66 of 88 field-goal attempts (75%) and finished his career as the Gamecocks' all-time leading scorer.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts