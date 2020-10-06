Falcons’ Dante Fowler feeling almost healed from ankle injury

“I feel like last year they went on a run, and I feel like we can do the same thing,” Fowler said. "It’s never over. We have three more quarters left. Four games in every quarter, so that’s 12 more games left.

“Now, you just have to be patient with us a little bit and good things will happen. We are not feeling sorry for ourselves. We just have to pick it up and find a way, figure something out and we will.”

The Falcons have a short week to get ready for Carolina (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I think that’s really good to go ahead and get that bad taste out of our mouths.” Fowler said of the short week.

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

