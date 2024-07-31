Breaking: Georgia school superintendent says parts of AP course may violate law
Atlanta Falcons

Former NFL coach Steve Wilks visits Falcons practice

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
By
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Steve Wilks, a former longtime Carolina assistant coach and interim head coach, was a visitor at Falcons practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wilks also was the head coach for the Cardinals for a season and was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last season.

“Really respect him,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “We actually interviewed him (this past offseason after coach Arthur Smith was fired). That’s exactly what that is. When you don’t have a job, you come and look at it from afar.”

Fontenot sensed Wilks wanted to join in the drills.

“I was teasing him during practice, it’s hard when you’re back there and you want to jump on the field and coach,” Fontenot said. “It was probably hard for him not getting his hands dirty. Just have a lot of respect for him. (Falcons coach) Raheem (Morris) is great about that, opening his door to coaches.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ Terry Fontenot believes relationship bond will get team through tough times39m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is off to strong start
Placeholder Image

Chris Lindstrom on Falcons’ reporting: ‘There is energy in the building’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons coach Raheem Morris likes the McCloud-Moore battle at slot receiver
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Falcon Roddy White makes visit to practice Tuesday22m ago
Falcons’ Terry Fontenot believes relationship bond will get team through tough times39m ago
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on his relationship with Michael Penix
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses