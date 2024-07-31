Former NFL coach Steve Wilks visits Falcons practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Steve Wilks, a former longtime Carolina assistant coach and interim head coach, was a visitor at Falcons practice Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wilks also was the head coach for the Cardinals for a season and was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last season.
“Really respect him,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “We actually interviewed him (this past offseason after coach Arthur Smith was fired). That’s exactly what that is. When you don’t have a job, you come and look at it from afar.”
Fontenot sensed Wilks wanted to join in the drills.
“I was teasing him during practice, it’s hard when you’re back there and you want to jump on the field and coach,” Fontenot said. “It was probably hard for him not getting his hands dirty. Just have a lot of respect for him. (Falcons coach) Raheem (Morris) is great about that, opening his door to coaches.”
