Former Georgia Bulldogs standout Leonard Floyd to sign with the Falcons

Former Georgia standout Leonard Floyd, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Bears, is set to sign a one-year, $10 million deal with the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

Floyd, 32, who played for the 49ers last season, will reunite with Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who was the defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 when Floyd played for the Rams.

He was drafted by then-Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who currently is the Falcons' vice president of football operations.