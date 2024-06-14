Former Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell reportedly joining Dolphins

New Falcons coach Raheem Morris had kept the door open for a possible return of Campbell.

“When I talked to him and told him what my vision was, talked to him a little bit about that and where it could potentially go,” Morris told the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter recently. ”I’ll keep that, with no disrespect, I’ll keep that conversation between me and him private.”

A six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, Campbell has 105 1/2 career sacks. He was selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2008 draft.

Campbell will join his fifth NFL team and add experience and depth to a Dolphins group looking for a third straight playoff berth.

Miami lost standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in March when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. And pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are working their way back from season-ending injuries suffered in 2023.