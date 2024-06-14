Atlanta Falcons

Former Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell reportedly joining Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates his 100th career quarterback sack against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates his 100th career quarterback sack against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Staff and wire reports
1 minute ago

Defensive end Calais Campbell, who tied Bud Dupree for the Falcons’ team lead in sacks last season, reportedly is joining the Miami Dolphins for his 17th NFL season.

The signing was reported by both the NFL Network and The Associated Press but not yet announced by the Dolphins.

Campbell had 6 1/2 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games with the Falcons last season. He also had 56 tackles, including a safety.

New Falcons coach Raheem Morris had kept the door open for a possible return of Campbell.

“When I talked to him and told him what my vision was, talked to him a little bit about that and where it could potentially go,” Morris told the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter recently. ”I’ll keep that, with no disrespect, I’ll keep that conversation between me and him private.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

A six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, Campbell has 105 1/2 career sacks. He was selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2008 draft.

Campbell will join his fifth NFL team and add experience and depth to a Dolphins group looking for a third straight playoff berth.

Miami lost standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in March when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. And pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are working their way back from season-ending injuries suffered in 2023.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks

ANALYSIS
Kemp’s South Korea trip packs a political punch

Credit: TNS

Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package is sky-high compared to Georgia CEOs

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Former Cartersville QB Trevor Lawrence gets $55-million-a-year deal with Jaguars

Walmart to close 2 Atlanta stores in Dunwoody and Marietta

Walmart to close 2 Atlanta stores in Dunwoody and Marietta

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Temps will tease 100 degrees this weekend amid heat wave
The Latest

Credit: AP

No big deal? Fifth-round picks who made Pro Bowl
Falcons get ‘a slap on the wrist’ from NFL in tampering case
Grady Jarrett hopes to be ready for full-go at start of Falcons training camp
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’
Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’