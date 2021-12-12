Former Falcons assistant Hue Jackson named head coach at Grambling State

Former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Hue Jackson was named the new head football coach at Grambling State University on Friday, the school announced.
Jackson went to Grambling State after spending the past year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Jackson was the Falcons offensive coordinator during the 2007 season on the staff of Bobby Petrino.
Grambling is most storied Historically Black College and University program, which regularly sent players to the NFL under former coaching legend Eddie Robinson.
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING … “Grambling and its players are getting the best coach I’ve ever had. Hue is the reason for my success not just on the field but off, the true meaning of a players coach. I’m excited and happy for him.” – Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver
“He helped me grow so much as a PLAYER on the FIELD, but more importantly he helped me grow as a MAN off the FIELD! He is very honest and forthcoming with players which is RARE.” – T. J. Houshmanzadeh, former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver
“We needed a shot in the arm and the AD gave us what we needed. It’s time for the family to around him.” – Doug Williams, former Grambling State quarterback, head coach and current Washington Football Team Senior Advisor
“Hue will bring a coaching resume and leadership that will give the Grambling program credibility. We all must rally together and support Dear Ole Grambling.” – James “Shack” Harris, former Grambling State quarterback and Black College Football Hall of Famer
HUE JACKSON COACHING EXPERIENCE
2021-Present – Grambling State University Head Football Coach
2021 – Tennessee State University Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Special Assistant to the Head Coach
2016-18 – Cleveland Browns Head Coach
2014-15 – Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator
2013 – Cincinnati Bengals Running Backs Coach
2012 – Cincinnati Bengals Secondary Assistant/Special Teams Coach
2011 – Oakland Raiders Head Coach
2010 – Oakland Raiders Offensive Coordinator
2008-09 – Baltimore Ravens Quarterbacks Coach
2007 – Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator
2004-06 – Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers
Coach 2003 – Washington Redskins Offensive Coordinator
2001-02 – Washington Redskins Running Backs Coach
2000 – University of Southern California (USC) Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
1998-99 – University of Southern California (USC) Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
1997 – University of Southern California (USC) Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
1996 – University of California (Berkeley) Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
1995 – Arizona State University Quarterbacks Coach
1992-94 – Arizona State University Running Backs Coach
1991 – London Monarchs Running Backs Coach
1990-91 – Cal State University (Fullerton) Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coach
1987-89 – University of the Pacific Graduate Assistant/Wide Receivers/Running Backs/Special Teams Coach
