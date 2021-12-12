ajc logo
Former Falcons assistant Hue Jackson named head coach at Grambling State

Falcons starting quarterback Joey Harrington (left) looks at the score board as offensive coordinator Hue Jackson gives backup Byron Leftwich the play on the final drive of the game against the Tennesse Titans. Harrington watched most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines after being replaced by backup Leftwich.
Falcons starting quarterback Joey Harrington (left) looks at the score board as offensive coordinator Hue Jackson gives backup Byron Leftwich the play on the final drive of the game against the Tennesse Titans. Harrington watched most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines after being replaced by backup Leftwich.

Credit: Brant Sanderlin / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 hours ago
Jackson becomes 14th head coach in football program

Former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Hue Jackson was named the new head football coach at Grambling State University on Friday, the school announced.

Jackson went to Grambling State after spending the past year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Jackson was the Falcons offensive coordinator during the 2007 season on the staff of Bobby Petrino.

Grambling is most storied Historically Black College and University program, which regularly sent players to the NFL under former coaching legend Eddie Robinson.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING … “Grambling and its players are getting the best coach I’ve ever had. Hue is the reason for my success not just on the field but off, the true meaning of a players coach. I’m excited and happy for him.” – Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver

“He helped me grow so much as a PLAYER on the FIELD, but more importantly he helped me grow as a MAN off the FIELD! He is very honest and forthcoming with players which is RARE.” – T. J. Houshmanzadeh, former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver

“We needed a shot in the arm and the AD gave us what we needed. It’s time for the family to around him.” – Doug Williams, former Grambling State quarterback, head coach and current Washington Football Team Senior Advisor

“Hue will bring a coaching resume and leadership that will give the Grambling program credibility. We all must rally together and support Dear Ole Grambling.” – James “Shack” Harris, former Grambling State quarterback and Black College Football Hall of Famer

HUE JACKSON COACHING EXPERIENCE

2021-Present – Grambling State University Head Football Coach

2021 – Tennessee State University Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Special Assistant to the Head Coach

2016-18 – Cleveland Browns Head Coach

2014-15 – Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator

2013 – Cincinnati Bengals Running Backs Coach

2012 – Cincinnati Bengals Secondary Assistant/Special Teams Coach

2011 – Oakland Raiders Head Coach

2010 – Oakland Raiders Offensive Coordinator

2008-09 – Baltimore Ravens Quarterbacks Coach

2007 – Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator

2004-06 – Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers

Coach 2003 – Washington Redskins Offensive Coordinator

2001-02 – Washington Redskins Running Backs Coach

2000 – University of Southern California (USC) Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

1998-99 – University of Southern California (USC) Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

1997 – University of Southern California (USC) Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

1996 – University of California (Berkeley) Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

1995 – Arizona State University Quarterbacks Coach

1992-94 – Arizona State University Running Backs Coach

1991 – London Monarchs Running Backs Coach

1990-91 – Cal State University (Fullerton) Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coach

1987-89 – University of the Pacific Graduate Assistant/Wide Receivers/Running Backs/Special Teams Coach

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

