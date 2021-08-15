Former Bulldog Atkins among four waived by Falcons

Cornerback Marcus Murphy, who had a roughing-the-kicker penalty against the Titans on Friday, was waived by the Falcons on Saturday.
Murphy’s penalty led to a Tennessee touchdown. The Falcons lost the game 23-3.
In addition to Murphy, the Falcons waived defensive lineman John Atkins of Georgia and offensive lineman William Sweet. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore was waived injured.
Atkins was one of the more than 60 NFL players who opted to sit out last season due to the coronavirus.
Saturday’s moves put the Falcons’ roster at 86. The team must be at 85 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.