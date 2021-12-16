ajc logo
Falcons will use a committee to replace Erik Harris

072921 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons safeties Erik Harris (from left), Jaylinn Hawkins, Duron Harmon and T.J. Green prepare to run defensive drills during the first day of training camp practice at the team training facility on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
072921 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons safeties Erik Harris (from left), Jaylinn Hawkins, Duron Harmon and T.J. Green prepare to run defensive drills during the first day of training camp practice at the team training facility on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons will use a committee approach to help replaced free safety and nickel back Erik Harris, who’s headed for injured reserve.

He suffered a torn pectoral muscle early in the 29-21 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

Harris, who was signed as a free agent after playing the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, started 12 games for the Falcons. Harris had 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback eights and eight pass breakups. He was replaced by Jaylinn Hawkins in the Carolina game.

“It’s going to be tough, obviously, with his veteran leadership, his play, his personality, just everything that Eric brought to the table,” strong safety Duron Harmony said. “It won’t just be one guy that replaces what he does. It’s going to be multiple guys, but we have full faith in Jaylinn, Richie (Grant) and Shawn (Williams) to go out there do their job at a high level and just not have this defense miss a beat.”

Harris was having a solid season. Teams completed 28 of 41 passes when his receiver was targeted (68.3%) for 309 yards and a touchdown. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 98.5 when throwing at Harris, which was down from the 124.1 they had last season with the Raiders.

Also, Harris missed 11 tackles and missed tackle percentage of 14.7% which was down from the 17.6% he had last season with the Raiders.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

