Falcons will use a committee to replace Erik Harris

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons will use a committee approach to help replaced free safety and nickel back Erik Harris, who’s headed for injured reserve.
He suffered a torn pectoral muscle early in the 29-21 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.
Harris, who was signed as a free agent after playing the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, started 12 games for the Falcons. Harris had 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback eights and eight pass breakups. He was replaced by Jaylinn Hawkins in the Carolina game.
“It’s going to be tough, obviously, with his veteran leadership, his play, his personality, just everything that Eric brought to the table,” strong safety Duron Harmony said. “It won’t just be one guy that replaces what he does. It’s going to be multiple guys, but we have full faith in Jaylinn, Richie (Grant) and Shawn (Williams) to go out there do their job at a high level and just not have this defense miss a beat.”
Harris was having a solid season. Teams completed 28 of 41 passes when his receiver was targeted (68.3%) for 309 yards and a touchdown. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 98.5 when throwing at Harris, which was down from the 124.1 they had last season with the Raiders.
Also, Harris missed 11 tackles and missed tackle percentage of 14.7% which was down from the 17.6% he had last season with the Raiders.
