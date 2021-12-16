Falcons will use a committee to replace Erik Harris

“It’s going to be tough, obviously, with his veteran leadership, his play, his personality, just everything that Eric brought to the table,” strong safety Duron Harmony said. “It won’t just be one guy that replaces what he does. It’s going to be multiple guys, but we have full faith in Jaylinn, Richie (Grant) and Shawn (Williams) to go out there do their job at a high level and just not have this defense miss a beat.”

Harris was having a solid season. Teams completed 28 of 41 passes when his receiver was targeted (68.3%) for 309 yards and a touchdown. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 98.5 when throwing at Harris, which was down from the 124.1 they had last season with the Raiders.