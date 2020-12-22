Falcons waive cornerback Jordan Miller

Cornerback Jordan Miller, who was on the reserve/Injured list, was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Jordan, who was picked in the fifth round (172nd overall) in the 2019 draft out of Washington, played in 10 games as a rookie and one game this season after serving a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
