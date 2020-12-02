Falcons’ Jordan Miller set to return from injured reserve

Falcons cornerback Jordan Miller, who suffered an oblique injury and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 8, has been designated to return, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
The Falcons were down one cornerback at practice Wednesday because Kendall Sheffield was out with an illness.
Miller, after serving a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, has played in one game this season. He played eight special-teams snaps and recorded one tackle against Green Bay on Oct. 5.
Miller, who was a fifth-round pick from Washington, played in 10 games last season.
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
